MAP: First Friday Artwalk Listings for Sept. 6

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs’ First Friday Artwalk returns to businesses around town from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. See participating locations and learn about the artists by exploring the interactive map below.

RiverView

On the river, between Third and Fifth streets

Kick off Western heritage month with cowboys, live music, art and refreshments on the banks of the Yampa River. RiverView is Steamboat’s newest luxury development, offering riverfront residences. Stop by for a walking tour and information about this new property.

Steamboat Creates

1001 13th St. | 970-879-9008

Riverwalk Collective captures the nature of art with Into the Wild West, featuring artist Steve Bolander and the Western Heritage group show in the Baggage Room. Towering peaks, sun starved canyons and unique people make up Steamboat’s heritage, as shown by our own talented artists.

Imagine Art Studios

1125 Lincoln Ave. | 484-889-6753

Imagine, an enclave for creatives who contribute their unique perspectives to the arts community, welcomes visitors to their studios located on the second floor. Enter through the east purple door.

Windfall Fine Art Gallery

1015 Lincoln Ave. | 970-761-8000

Windfall Fine Art Gallery represents local and regional artists. You will find an interesting cross-section of styles and mediums including oil and acrylic paintings, mixed media, kiln formed glass, photography, jewelry, printmaking, ceramics and giclee prints. Live music by artist Dave Lambeth and wife Melissa. Visit windfallfineart.com.

Young Bloods Collective at the Ski Locker

941 Lincoln Ave., No. 100a | 941-321-2809

Birds of a Feather: The group’s annual Crane Festival group show is inspired by the plumage of cranes and other various feathered fowl.

Gallery 89

1009 Lincoln Ave. | 970-439-8196

Gallery 89 presents “Tracks and Traces,” marking 50 years of internationally-acclaimed metal sculptor David Marshall’s work. “Tracks” celebrates markings from life forms on Earth, which cannot be destroyed by humans or nature. “Traces,” a collaboration with glass artist Jennifer Baker, depicts carvings made by ice, water and human interference.

Jace Romick Gallery

837 Lincoln Ave. | 970-846-8377

The Jace Romick Gallery and R-Diamond Gallery are two galleries that pair Steamboat’s rich ranching heritage with a contemporary western aesthetic.

Chief Theater

813 Lincoln Ave. | 970-871-4791

GlennaO paintings, exclusively in Steamboat, in oil, watercolor and acrylic. Colorado beauty, travel inspiration, fascination of brilliant color and impressionistic style lend to the richness of her plein-air and whimsical pieces.

URBANE

703 Lincoln Ave. | 970-879-9169

Christoper Thomas’ graffiti style incorporated in mixed media pieces.

Tom Mangelsen: Images of Nature

730 Lincoln Ave. | 970-871-1822

Legendary nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled throughout the natural world for nearly 50 years photographing the Earth’s last great wild places.

Wild Horse Gallery

802 Lincoln Ave. | 970-819-2850

Take flight with avians and aviators. Join Amelia, Orville and Wilbur along with feathered friends in bronze, oil, pastel and etching.

Tread of Pioneers Museum

800 Oak St. | 970-879-2214

“This Place Matters: The Economic, Cultural, and Environmental Power of Heritage and Place” features buildings, special places, and community perspectives from the May 2019 campaign. The exhibit showcases buildings lost to demolition and conveys the importance, connection and allure of the community’s historic assets at risk due to weak code protections.

Pine Moon Fine Art

117 Ninth St. | 970-846-7879

“Heading West,” an exhibit of work by 14 local artists in acrylic, bronze, graphite, glass, jewelry, oil, paper, photography, printmaking, textile and watercolor.

W Gallery

115 Ninth St., Lincoln Ave. | 970-846-1783

W Gallery will be featuring new work by photographer David Epperson through September.

Squire Studios

842 Lincoln Ave., above Lyon’s Drug | 970-846-1063

The fine art photographic works of light-chasing photographers from Lizzie Larock’s photo camp will be on display. Celebrate the unusual angles, creative compositions and unique perspectives from these emerging artists.