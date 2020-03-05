MAP: First Friday Artwalk Listings for March 6

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs’ First Friday Artwalk returns to businesses around town from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6. See participating locations and learn about the artists by exploring the interactive map below.

Steamboat Creates

1001 13th St. | 970-879-9008

Creative Inspirations is a collection of art created by a group of painters that meets once a week at the Depot Art Center. Experience Steamboat through the eyes of nine artists working in different mediums throughout March. Live music, appetizers and wine.

Windfall Fine Art Gallery

1015 Lincoln Ave. | 970-761-8000

You will find an interesting cross section of styles and mediums including paintings, mixed media, kiln-formed glass, photography, jewelry, printmaking, ceramics and giclee prints.

Young Bloods Collective at The Ski Locker

941 Lincoln Ave., No. 100A | 941-321-2809

Continuing the celebration of Black History Month with members’ artwork honoring black culture in its many facets of excellence.

Gallery 89

1009 Lincoln Ave. | 970-439-8196

Contemporary art gallery featuring a collection of distinctive local and internationally acclaimed artists.

Off the Beaten Path

68 Ninth St. | 970-879-6830

Richard Galusha, a longtime local artist, is celebrating his new book, “An Artist’s Journey.” He will be signing books at Off The Beaten Path.

Chief Theater

813 Lincoln Ave. | 970-871-4791

Help raise money for the Chief Theater’s improvements in the gallery and lounge space with 100% of proceeds from local artist Julia Dordoni’s art sales benefitting the cause.

Jace Romick Gallery

837 Lincoln Ave. | 970-846-8377

The Jace Romick Gallery and R-Diamond Gallery pair Steamboat Springs’ rich ranching heritage with a contemporary western aesthetic.

Steamboat Art Museum

807 Lincoln Ave. | 970-870-1755

“Richard Galusha Retrospective: An Artist’s Journey” runs through April 11 showcasing the work of Steamboat artist, educator, gallery owner and museum co-founder.

Urbane

703 Lincoln Ave. | 970-879-9169

Local hero, renaissance man and chur-boi Sheldon Sickles displays his diverse media and friend’s favorite pieces.

Solar Flare Glasswork & Design

635 Lincoln Ave., Suite M | 970-875-3420

Watch live glassblowing.

Tom Mangelsen Images Of Nature

730 Lincoln Ave. | 970-871-1822

Nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled the world for nearly 50 years photographing the earth’s last great wild places.

Wild Horse Gallery

802 Lincoln Ave. | 970-819-2850

Paintings of “Winter’s Beauty” by gallery artists.

Tread of Pioneers Museum

800 Oak St. | 970-879-2214

The Tread of Pioneers Museum and Oehme Graphics present, “Muse of Marble: The Works of Artist Gutzon Borglum,” featuring 38 antique photogravure prints of sculptures by the famed sculptor and creator of Mount Rushmore.

Pine Moon Fine Art

117 Ninth St. | 970-879-2787

All gallery show featuring contemporary and unique fine artwork in acrylic, bronze, graphite, glass, jewelry, oil, paper, photography, printmaking, textile and watercolor.

W Gallery

115 Ninth St. | 970-846-1783

Featuring a curated collection of works on paper, in celebration of Colorado Month of Print.

Squire Studios

842 Lincoln Ave. above Lyon’s Drug | 970-846-1063

An eclectic collection of artist spaces featuring the works of Cherie Duty, Suzi Mitchell and Deb Proper. Each offers a celebration of color, inspired by natural surroundings.