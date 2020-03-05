MAP: First Friday Artwalk Listings for March 6
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs’ First Friday Artwalk returns to businesses around town from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6. See participating locations and learn about the artists by exploring the interactive map below.
Steamboat Creates
1001 13th St. | 970-879-9008
Creative Inspirations is a collection of art created by a group of painters that meets once a week at the Depot Art Center. Experience Steamboat through the eyes of nine artists working in different mediums throughout March. Live music, appetizers and wine.
Windfall Fine Art Gallery
1015 Lincoln Ave. | 970-761-8000
You will find an interesting cross section of styles and mediums including paintings, mixed media, kiln-formed glass, photography, jewelry, printmaking, ceramics and giclee prints.
Young Bloods Collective at The Ski Locker
941 Lincoln Ave., No. 100A | 941-321-2809
Continuing the celebration of Black History Month with members’ artwork honoring black culture in its many facets of excellence.
Gallery 89
1009 Lincoln Ave. | 970-439-8196
Contemporary art gallery featuring a collection of distinctive local and internationally acclaimed artists.
Off the Beaten Path
68 Ninth St. | 970-879-6830
Richard Galusha, a longtime local artist, is celebrating his new book, “An Artist’s Journey.” He will be signing books at Off The Beaten Path.
Chief Theater
813 Lincoln Ave. | 970-871-4791
Help raise money for the Chief Theater’s improvements in the gallery and lounge space with 100% of proceeds from local artist Julia Dordoni’s art sales benefitting the cause.
Jace Romick Gallery
837 Lincoln Ave. | 970-846-8377
The Jace Romick Gallery and R-Diamond Gallery pair Steamboat Springs’ rich ranching heritage with a contemporary western aesthetic.
Steamboat Art Museum
807 Lincoln Ave. | 970-870-1755
“Richard Galusha Retrospective: An Artist’s Journey” runs through April 11 showcasing the work of Steamboat artist, educator, gallery owner and museum co-founder.
Urbane
703 Lincoln Ave. | 970-879-9169
Local hero, renaissance man and chur-boi Sheldon Sickles displays his diverse media and friend’s favorite pieces.
Solar Flare Glasswork & Design
635 Lincoln Ave., Suite M | 970-875-3420
Watch live glassblowing.
Tom Mangelsen Images Of Nature
730 Lincoln Ave. | 970-871-1822
Nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled the world for nearly 50 years photographing the earth’s last great wild places.
Wild Horse Gallery
802 Lincoln Ave. | 970-819-2850
Paintings of “Winter’s Beauty” by gallery artists.
Tread of Pioneers Museum
800 Oak St. | 970-879-2214
The Tread of Pioneers Museum and Oehme Graphics present, “Muse of Marble: The Works of Artist Gutzon Borglum,” featuring 38 antique photogravure prints of sculptures by the famed sculptor and creator of Mount Rushmore.
Pine Moon Fine Art
117 Ninth St. | 970-879-2787
All gallery show featuring contemporary and unique fine artwork in acrylic, bronze, graphite, glass, jewelry, oil, paper, photography, printmaking, textile and watercolor.
W Gallery
115 Ninth St. | 970-846-1783
Featuring a curated collection of works on paper, in celebration of Colorado Month of Print.
Squire Studios
842 Lincoln Ave. above Lyon’s Drug | 970-846-1063
An eclectic collection of artist spaces featuring the works of Cherie Duty, Suzi Mitchell and Deb Proper. Each offers a celebration of color, inspired by natural surroundings.
