MAP: First Friday Artwalk Listings for Friday, Oct. 4

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs’ First Friday Artwalk returns to businesses around town from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. See participating locations and learn about the artists by exploring the interactive map below.

Steamboat Creates

1001 13th St. | 970-879-9008

Steamboat Creates artist members’ exhibit “Autumn Art” represents a diverse collection of work. Riverwalk artists provide painting, photography and glasswork in Bliss Hall.

Imagine Art Studios

1125 Lincoln Ave. | 484-889-6753

Imagine, an enclave for creatives with unique perspectives, welcomes visitors to their second-floor studios. Enter through the east purple door.

Windfall Fine Art Gallery

1015 Lincoln Ave. | 970-761-8000

Windfall Fine Art Gallery represents local and regional artists and an interesting cross section of styles and mediums. Enjoy listening to Dave and Melissa of Way Back and donate to the Bust of Steamboat fundraiser.

Young Bloods Collective at the Ski Locker

941 Lincoln Avenue, No. 100a | 941-321-2809

For October’s group show, “TRY IT!,” Young Bloods Collective invited members to create a piece in a style or medium that is new to them: a leap into the unknown.

Gallery 89

1009 Lincoln Ave. | 970-439-8196

Gallery 89 presents “Tracks and Traces,” marking 50 years of internationally-acclaimed metal sculptor David Marshall’s work. “Tracks” celebrates markings from life forms on earth, which cannot be destroyed by humans or nature. “Traces” is a collaboration with glass artist Jennifer Baker that depicts carvings made by ice, water and human interference.

Jace Romick Gallery

837 Lincoln Ave. | 970-846-8377

The Jace Romick Gallery and R-Diamond Gallery are two galleries that pair Steamboat’s rich ranching heritage with a contemporary western aesthetic.

Chief Theater

813 Lincoln Ave. | 970-871-4791

Exclusively in Steamboat, whimsical and plein-air GlennaO paintings show Colorado beauty, travel inspiration, fascination of brilliant color and impressionistic style in oil, watercolor and acrylic.

Steamboat Art Museum

807 Lincoln Ave. | 970-870-1755

Over 50 artists from around the country exhibit the fall splendor of Routt County in plein air. “The Yampa is Wild” artist Jill Bergman is the featured artist at the SAM Museum Store. The exhibit runs through Nov. 2.

URBANE

703 Lincoln Ave. | 970-879-9169

Colorado artist Lauren Barrett presents watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings inspired by nature.

Solar Flare Glasswork & Design

635 Lincoln Ave., Suite M | 970-875-3420

Solar Flare offers live glassblowing demonstrations and classes.

Tom Mangelsen – Images of Nature

730 Lincoln Ave. | 970-871-1822

Legendary nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled throughout the natural world for nearly 50 years photographing the Earth’s last great wild places.

Aspen Botanicals

116 Eighth St. | 970-871-4723

Printmaker and freelance artist Kristina Petrash exhibits her copper etchings and screen printing.

Wild Horse Gallery

802 Lincoln Ave. | 970-819-2850

Wild Horse artists have enjoyed the season and offer a variety of paintings for viewers.

Tread of Pioneers Museum

800 Oak St. | 970-879-2214

“Postcards of the Past” showcases the history of Steamboat Springs as a tourist destination through the lens of vintage postcards, travel guides and memorabilia from the first half of the 20th century.

Pine Moon Fine Art

117 Ninth St. | 970-846-7879

“Gratitude” supports the Bust of Steamboat for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The exhibit features artworks in acrylic, bronze, graphite, glass, jewelry, oil, paper, photography, printmaking, textile and watercolor.

Squire Studios

842 Lincoln Ave. – Above Lyon’s Drug No. 9 | 970-846-1063

The Squire Building offers multiple shows in several boutique galleries including whimsical, abstract seascapes and flowers from artist Suzi Mitchell; original encaustic and acrylic works by Cherie Duty; acrylics by colorist Deb Proper; handmade jewelry by Leila Duty; and fine art photography from the photographers from Lizzie Larock’s Photo Camp.