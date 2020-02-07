MAP: First Friday Artwalk Listings for Feb. 7, 2020

The linocut block, print, and ink of "Winter Wonderland."

Jill Berman/Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs’ First Friday Artwalk returns to businesses around town from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. See participating locations and learn about the artists by exploring the interactive map below.

Steamboat Creates

1001 13th St. | 970-879-9008

A Steamboat Creates exhibit featuring photography, drawing, writing, design and multimedia by Kim Keith, Dagny McKinley, Sylvie Piquet and Barb King. Riverwalk Collective artists also feature their art of Steamboat’s snow, mountains, wood and nature. Live music, appetizers and wine.

Imagine Art Studios

1125 Lincoln Ave. | 484-889-6753

An enclave for creatives who contribute their unique perspectives to the arts community.

Windfall Fine Art Gallery

1015 Lincoln Ave. | 970-761-8000

A cross section of styles and mediums that bring together both contemporary and traditional art.

Young Bloods Collective at The Ski Locker

941 Lincoln Ave., No. 100A | 941-321-2809

Celebrating Black History Month with members’ artworks honoring black culture in its many facets of excellence.

Gallery 89

1009 Lincoln Ave. | 970-439-8196

Contemporary art gallery featuring a collection of distinctive local and internationally acclaimed artists.

Off the Beaten Path

68 Ninth St. | 970-879-6830

Browse a collection of local artist’s books and check out Harriet Freiberger’s historical photograph collection, “Then and Now.”

Chief Theater

813 Lincoln Ave. | 970-871-4791

Colorado wedding painter Julia Dordoni features her local landscapes in a vivid, impressionistic style.

Jace Romick Gallery

837 Lincoln Ave. | 970-846-8377

The Jace Romick Gallery and R-Diamond Gallery pair Steamboat Springs’ rich ranching heritage with a contemporary western aesthetic.

Steamboat Art Museum

807 Lincoln Ave. | 970-870-1755

“Richard Galusha Retrospective: An Artist’s Journey” runs through April 11 showcasing Steamboat’s own artist, educator, gallery owner and museum co-founder. Local photographer Cindy Marlowe is February’s featured artist at the museum store.

Solar Flare Glasswork & Design

635 Lincoln Ave., Suite M | 970-875-3420

Tom Mangelsen Images Of Nature

730 Lincoln Ave. | 970-871-1822

Nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled the world for nearly 50 years photographing the earth’s last great wild places.

Wild Horse Gallery

802 Lincoln Ave. | 970-819-2850

Tread of Pioneers Museum

800 Oak St. | 970-879-2214

The Tread of Pioneers Museum and Oehme Graphics present, “Muse of Marble: The Works of Artist Gutzon Borglum,” featuring 38 antique photogravure prints of sculptures by the famed sculptor and creator of Mount Rushmore.

Pine Moon Fine Art

117 Ninth St. | 970-879-2787

“Tales from the Forest,” Jill Bergman’s new work, features linocut relief prints rooted in the wilds of the mountains and her love of folk tales.

W Gallery

115 Ninth St. | 970-846-1783

Featuring works by Denver colorist Jeffery Keith.

Squire Studios

842 Lincoln Ave. above Lyon’s Drug | 970-846-1063

An eclectic collection of artist spaces featuring the works of Cherie Duty, Suzi Mitchell and Deb Proper.