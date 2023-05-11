Many volunteers needed for Routt County Cleanup Day May 20

Karen Wogsland adds a bag of trash to the pile collected on Saturday during the annual Yampa River Cleanup. Main Street Steamboat Springs is hosting a Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, May 20.

Derek Maiolo

Organizers say many volunteers still are needed to help with the annual Routt County Cleanup Day scheduled for Saturday morning, May 20.

“Getting our hands dirty to make sure our community looks amazing provides a great feeling. Plus, it’s easy to see what you accomplished,” said Lisa Popovich, executive director at Main Street Steamboat Springs, one of the organizers.

Volunteers of all ages are needed. Children 11 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Participants can sign up online at volunteersignup.org/XQ7PT or meet in the Fireplace Room at Howelsen Hill from 8 to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday to receive clean-up assignments. Each participant will receive a $15 gift card for a local restaurant.

Participants are asked to bring a pair of garden gloves and a water bottle and to dress in layers as volunteers will be helping rain or shine. Some groups will be picking up litter and removing stickers and old posters from the downtown area. Other groups will be assigned to area trails or roadsides.

Groups that already are part of the Adopt-A-Highway program also can participate on May 20. Trash bags can be picked up in advance by those groups from the Routt County Environmental Health Department. If Adopt-A-Highway groups need to clean their road section on another day, call Main Street to arrange for trash bag pickups.

For questions, contact Main Street Steamboat Springs at 970-367-7060 or info@Mainstreetsteamboat.com . Other event sponsors include Routt County, the City of Steamboat Springs and the regional Keep It Clean educational initiative.