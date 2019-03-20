‘Mantra: Sounds of Silence’ documentary to screen March 27 at library

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free community screening of "Mantra: Sounds into Silence" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, in Library Hall. This is a documentary about the musical and social phenomenon of kirtan, with music from Deva Premal and Miten, Krishna Das, Snatam Kaur, MC Yogi and more.

If you go What: "Mantra: Sounds into Silence" documentary screening

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27

Where: Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library

The film charts the history, expansion and effect of chanting. It focuses on the everyday people who are finding healing and a sense of inner peace by singing mantras together with others just like them, but it also features the artists and musicians who are the focus of this new music-based movement.

It's a film about spirituality, not religion. It’s about people reconnecting with their true selves and finding meaning in their lives. As the film’s characters' stories about their connection to the music unfold, we meet the musicians who have inspired them deeply. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.