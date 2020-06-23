Man yells at teens: The Record for Monday, June 22, 2020

Monday, June 22, 2020

8:22 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to rescue a family who got their pickup stuck trying to reach a lake in North Routt. Deputies transported the family to Steamboat Lake State Park, where they arranged a ride.

11:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious vehicle with construction equipment near a park in the 3800 block of Whistler Road. The driver said he was headed to work on a tree fort in the area.

11:17 a.m. Deputies received a report of shots fired at the Ferndale campground along U.S. Highway 40. A man allegedly was target shooting at the campground, which currently is closed due to COVID-19. By the time a deputy arrived, the man was gone.

11:35 a.m. Police were called about a man yelling at some teenagers at Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

5:54 p.m. A man called police alleging someone stole his vehicle at a parking lot in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. The man later found the vehicle, realizing he just forgot where he parked it.

8:36 p.m. Police were called about a bear roaming a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

9:16 p.m. Police received a report of a missing woman last seen in the 1800 block of Hunters Drive. As officers were starting their investigation, the woman showed up.

11:57 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle seen arriving at and leaving a residence several times in the 3000 block of Village Drive. Officers determined it was a ride-sharing vehicle dropping off people.

