Man yelling racial slurs: The Record for Friday, Jan. 29
Friday, Jan. 29
1:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers received a call from a woman in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza who was bit by a dog she was looking after. The woman was transported to Steamboat Emergency Center.
1:13 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue who had a package stolen from her. Officers are investigating.
2:42 p.m. Officers received a call from a man in the 800 block of Weiss Drive who said a man he did not know was yelling racial slurs at him. Officers issued the man a citation for harassment.
4:38 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle who said a former roommate was sending them threatening text messages. Officers are investigating.
5:55 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 300 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road who said a former friend of theirs showed up at the door and attempted to cause an argument. Officers were not able to locate the suspect.
9:52 p.m. Officers received a complaint from a resident in the 1000 block of Memphis Belle Court who said their neighbor was playing loud music. Officers contacted the neighbor and asked them to turn down the music.
10:29 p.m. Officers received a call from a man in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway who said his upstairs neighbor was stomping on the floor and screaming at him. Officers mediated the argument.
Total incidents: 52
• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
