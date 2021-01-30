Man yelling racial slurs: The Record for Friday, Jan. 29

Friday, Jan. 29

1:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers received a call from a woman in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza who was bit by a dog she was looking after. The woman was transported to Steamboat Emergency Center.

1:13 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue who had a package stolen from her. Officers are investigating.

2:42 p.m. Officers received a call from a man in the 800 block of Weiss Drive who said a man he did not know was yelling racial slurs at him. Officers issued the man a citation for harassment.

4:38 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle who said a former roommate was sending them threatening text messages. Officers are investigating.

5:55 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 300 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road who said a former friend of theirs showed up at the door and attempted to cause an argument. Officers were not able to locate the suspect.

9:52 p.m. Officers received a complaint from a resident in the 1000 block of Memphis Belle Court who said their neighbor was playing loud music. Officers contacted the neighbor and asked them to turn down the music.

10:29 p.m. Officers received a call from a man in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway who said his upstairs neighbor was stomping on the floor and screaming at him. Officers mediated the argument.

Total incidents: 52

• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.