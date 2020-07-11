Man yelling outside library: The Record for Friday, July 10, 2020

Friday, July 10, 2020

11:40 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a bear at Huckleberry Lane and Upper Huckleberry Lane.

1:40 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of fraud regarding a woman who tried to sell her car on Craigslist but kept receiving spam inquiries about the vehicle.

1:48 p.m. Police were called about a man yelling at passersby outside a library in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:19 p.m. Police were called about a group of kids jumping off a railroad track into the Yampa River at River Rod and Agate Street.

6:11 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 23000 block of Schussmark Trail in Oak Creek.

9:44 p.m. A resident called police to complain about fireworks exploding in the 10 block of Logan Avenue.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.