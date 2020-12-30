Man yelling at people: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 30

Tuesday, Dec. 30

12:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about loud music inside of a business in the 40 block of Eighth Street. Officers contacted the business, and they agreed to turn the music off.

9:05 a.m. Officers cited a cat owner for having an animal at large after they received a call about a stray cat roaming the street on Cypress Court.

11:48 a.m. Officers assisted a person who was bitten by their own dog in the 20000 block of Sunlight Drive. The person was treated at Steamboat Emergency Center.

12:24 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver with vehicle issues in the 120 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.

1:22 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of illegal dumping in the 10000 block of Routt County Road 16 in Oak Creek.

1:55 p.m. A man who previously was reported to be trespassing at Steamboat Resort repeatedly called Routt County Communications attempting to complain about the resort. After repeated calls, officers cited the man for harassment.

2:37 p.m. A business owner in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue told officers someone stole a clothing item from their business. Officers have not located a suspect but are investigating.

3:43 p.m. Officers received a call about a man yelling at people on the Yampa River Core Trail. Officers searched the area but could not locate him.

5:58 p.m. Officers received a call about a man yelling at an employee inside a business in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers escorted the man from the business.

Total incidents: 55

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• West Routt Fire District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.