Man with pants off: The Record for Monday, March 22
Monday, March 22, 2021
10:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a driver on Mount Werner Road who said a truck cut him off. Officers contacted the truck driver, and he said it was not intentional. Officers issued a verbal warning.
3:25 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza who said a man was harassing her inside her apartment. Officers trespassed the man from the apartment.
7:20 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman in the 500 block of Mountain Vista Circle who said she was receiving emails threatening to release her personal information if she did not pay money. Officers took a report.
7:29 p.m. Officers received a call about a woman wandering around in the street who was almost hit by a bus in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers gave the woman a courtesy ride.
8:45 p.m. Officers received a call about an intoxicated man in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive causing a scene. The Steamboat Springs Fire Department gave the man a ride to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.
11:54 p.m. Officers received a call about a man lying on the ground with his pants off in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers could not locate the man.
Total incidents: 62
• Steamboat officers responded to 39 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
