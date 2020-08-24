Man with knife: The Record for Sunday, Aug. 23

Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020

12:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a disturbance in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive. Two roommates were having a physical altercation. Officers mediated the situation.

8:06 a.m. Police were called to a report of trespass at a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. A man had been asked to leave and was refusing. He left before officers arrived, but they were able to locate him and tell him not to return to the business.

9:26 a.m. Officers were called about two off-leash dogs in the 1500 block of Natches Road. The dogs were gone by the time officers arrived.

5:34 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 29500 block of Elk View Drive.

9:11 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a man wielding a knife in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. The man had secured the knife in his car by the time officers arrived.

11:21 p.m. Officers received a report of a possibly intoxicated man on a bicycle in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers were unable to locate him.

Total incidents: 62

Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three call for service.

North Routt Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.