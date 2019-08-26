Man who tries to run from police found with meth, heroin

Ethan Robinson

Routt County Sheriff’s Office

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A man who engaged in a high-speed pursuit with law enforcement late last week has been charged with five felonies, three of which involved drug possession and distribution.

Ethan Robinson, 28, of Craig, was arrested Friday, Aug. 23, after he led a Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a pursuit from Routt County Road 27 to a private drive on C.R. 53C, according to an affidavit obtained from Routt County District Court. Robinson has been charged with vehicular eluding, a class 5 felony; tampering with physical evidence, a class 6 felony; two class 4 felonies of unlawful possession of a controlled substance; and a class 2 felony of unlawful distribution.

Deputies indicated they discovered heroin and methamphetamine in Robinson’s vehicle, in addition to more drugs and paraphernalia they found along the pursuit route that were seen thrown from the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

A sheriff’s deputy on patrol near mile marker 7 on C.R. 27 first observed a vehicle with no front or rear license plates just before 9 a.m. Friday. The deputy turned and followed the vehicle, an older model Subaru. When the deputy turned on their vehicle’s emergency lights, the Subaru would not stop. The vehicle continued toward the Twentymile Coal Mine, where it accelerated and turned around.

The deputy followed the vehicle back onto C.R. 27 as it headed north toward Hayden, traveling at a high rate of speed and driving erratically. The vehicle reached 95 mph, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle then turned onto C.R. 51C, where the deputy noticed a black object thrown from the vehicle. It then turned north on C.R. 51, at speeds reaching 65 mph on the dirt road. The deputy followed the car as it then traveled west onto Haul Road. The vehicle eventually reached C.R. 53C and turned into a private drive.

The suspect then ran from the vehicle, with the deputy following on foot. A K-9 unit followed the deputy.

The suspect was located hiding under a bush and was taken into custody without incident, according to the affidavit.

The K-9 unit conducted a free air sniff around Robinson’s vehicle and alerted deputies to the presence of illegal narcotics, which led officers to search the vehicle.

Officers found in the vehicle 0.4 grams of meth, 0.8 grams of heroin and an unopened vial of a steroid testosterone, according to the affidavit. There was also a small bowl with heroin in it and a glass pipe. In the vehicle’s trunk, officers found small bags hidden in a tooth floss container.

The vehicle had a temporary tag in the back window, but it was not valid, according to the affidavit. It was printed on a plain sheet of paper with the number of a plate that was registered to a different vehicle.

The black object thrown from the vehicle was later recovered and found to contain a 1.8-ounce and 1.24-ounce bag of a crystal-like substance that was later tested and found to be meth, along with a digital scale with a white power on it. Officers found another bag containing 2.1 grams of meth.

Robinson remains in custody on a $10,000 cash surety bond, according to the court clerk’s office.

