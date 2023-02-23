Man who died at Steamboat Resort Wednesday identified

The Routt County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Steamboat Resort as Phillip Larsen, 81, of Iowa.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24. Officials at the resort confirmed he was skiing on upper Valley View and was wearing a helmet, but could not provide any other details.

Ski patrol responded to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Law enforcement arrived at slope maintenance, an area at the top of Burgess Creek Road, at 12:39 p.m. to meet ski patrol, according to Sgt. Aaron Arsenault of the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.