Man wears mask while driving: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

6:16 a.m. A pickup caught fire in the 25300 block of Routt County Road 33A. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters arrived to 15-foot flames engulfing the truck. They managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to nearby grassland.

7:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a man wearing a mask while driving in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. Officers observed him enter a business in the area wearing a bandana over his face, but he was not committing any crimes.

11:08 a.m. A drunken man was stumbling along the 1800 block of Sunlight Drive. Officers issued him a warning for an incident from Tuesday, when he allegedly caused a disturbance at a residence in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.

11:14 a.m. A bike was stolen from an unspecified location along Burgess Creek Road.

12:30 p.m. A man called police, accusing a restaurant in the 1100 block of Yampa Street of overcharging him.

12:44 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a man passed out under a bridge in the 1600 block of Shield Drive.

5:52 p.m. A man found a pair of bloody shorts near a slide in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway. He worried someone had been hurt, but officers found no evidence of that.

7:40 p.m. Someone stole a woman’s load of laundry from a laundromat in the 800 block of Weiss Drive.

8:42 p.m. A bike was stolen from the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

8:43 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a vacation rental business in the 1000 block of High Point Drive. A man was upset at the front desk receptionist because there were no available units.

Total incidents: 72

Steamboat officers had 42 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.