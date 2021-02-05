Man urinates outside bar: The Record for Thursday, Feb. 4

Thursday, Feb. 4

12:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a woman who said she saw a man urinating on the street outside of a bar on Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers located the man and he denied urinating in public.

8:21 a.m. Officers received a call from a driver who said another driver cut him off and almost caused a crash at the intersection of Elk River Road and Lincoln Avenue.

11:18 a.m. A business in the 100 block of 10th Street received a check from a bank account that had been closed. Officers are investigating.

2:25 p.m. Officers received a call from a group of residents in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive that said they were receiving harassing text messages from a landlord over rental agreements. Officers said the issue is ongoing.

8:31 p.m. The manager of a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street called officers to tell them an intoxicated woman was attempting to enter the bar after they refused her entry because she was too intoxicated. Officers and the Steamboat Springs Fire Department transported the woman to Steamboat Emergency Center for care.

8:53 p.m. Officers received a call from an employee of a business in the 700 block of Yampa Street who said they were receiving rude calls from a customer who did not enjoy their experience at the business. Officers were unable to contact the customer.

10:30 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 700 block of Mountain Village Circle who said their upstairs neighbors were playing loud music and holding a large gathering. Officers went to the residence and did not see anything suspicious.

Total incidents: 43

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.