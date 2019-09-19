Man trampled by horse: The Record for Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

6:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a structure fire at a triplex in the 1300 block of Eagle Glen Drive. They were able to douse the flames, which damaged parts of the interior. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

7:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear in the 200 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road.

8:49 a.m. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 1000 block of 13th Street.

9:42 a.m. A theft was reported in the 500 block of Parkview Drive.

9:59 a.m. Officers responded to a reported disturbance at an auto shop in the 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:40 p.m. Someone trespassed on the property of an apartment complex in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

10:01 p.m. Steamboat firefighters assisted a man who was bleeding at a hotel in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.

10:03 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers assisted a hunter who was trampled by his horse along the Burton Creek Trail in North Routt. It took until midnight for rescuers to find him and until 8 a.m. to get him to a landing zone for a helicopter, which helped transport the man to the hospital.

11:34 p.m. Police responded to a report of an assault at a bar in the 10th block of Eighth Street.

Total incidents: 52

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.