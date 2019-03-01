Man throws trash can through window: The Record for Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019

Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019

1:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers were called about a man suspected of throwing a trash can through the window of a bus stop shelter in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.

8:09 a.m. Officers suspect the same man who previously smashed a bus stop window also damaged the window of a business in the 100 block of Anglers Drive.

8:23 a.m. A driver called officers after another driver flipped him off at Walton Creek Road and South Lincoln Avenue Road.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click: TipSubmit.com

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

9:01 a.m. Officers were called about a snowboard stolen from a residence in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

9:53 a.m. Officers were called about a set of skis someone stole from the roof of a vehicle in the 1300 block of Bob Adams Drive.

10:51 a.m. Officers investigated a vehicle that had been abandoned for several days in the 200 block of Howelsen Parkway.

11:10 a.m. Officers were called about a man screaming at passersby at 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

11:37 a.m. An employee at a gas station in the 10 block of Anglers Drive requested extra officer patrols in the area.

10:20 p.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a vehicle that was "rolling coal" on Rabbit Ears Pass along U.S. Highway 40.

10:31 p.m. Officers were called about a vehicle playing loud music in a parking lot in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

11:40 p.m. Officers contacted two people outside a bar at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 65

Steamboat officers had 44 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.