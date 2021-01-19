Man throws mask at employees: The Record for Monday, Jan. 18

Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

7:02 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 131 in Yampa, where a car slid on ice, causing another vehicle driver to slam on the brakes and resulting in a crash. Neither were injured.

8:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about a man sleeping inside a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. The man was issued a citation for trespassing.

2:05 p.m. Officers received a complaint from a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza about a disgruntled customer who threw his mask at employees as he left the store.

3:53 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a truck swerving into the other lane on Lincoln Avenue and Third Street. Officers could not locate the vehicle.

5:07 p.m. Officers assisted a driver stuck in a ditch on Anglers Drive.

8:01 p.m. Officers received a complaint from a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue that reported an intoxicated man was swearing at employees and causing a scene. The man left before officers arrived, but about an hour after he left, he began calling the business and continuing to harass employees. Officers said they could not make contact with the man.

Total incidents: 50

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.