Man throwing lasso over light post: The Record for Saturday, Dec. 26
Saturday, Dec. 26
8:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a stolen and used credit card in the 700 bock of Yampa Street.
9:10 a.m. Officers responded to a report of an employer receiving harassing text messages from a former employee in the 3000 block of Abbey Road. The former employee was cited for harassment.
9:32 a.m. Officers responded to a call of a bear digging into a trash can in the 3000 block of Apres Ski Way.
11:10 a.m. Officers found a missing cellphone in the 1000 block of Pine Grove Road. Officers were able to return the cellphone to its owner.
12:15 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint about a snowmobile driver using the road in the 400 block of Routt County Road 65 between Hayden and Craig.
12:46 p.m. Officers received a call about two bears walking down Apres Ski Way. When officers arrived, they could not locate the bears.
5:10 p.m. An employee at a business in the 900 block of Weiss Drive told a customer they could not enter the building without a mask. The customer then called the business and harassed the employee. Officers took a report and are investigating.
5:49 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a vehicle speeding down Fish Creek Falls Road. When they arrived, officers could not locate the vehicle.
10:46 p.m. Officers responded to a male throwing a lasso over a light pole in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers contacted the man and he agreed to stop.
Total incidents: 49
• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
