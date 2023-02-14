Man strikes deal and pleads guilty to one count of stalking

Daniel Domin struck a plea deal on Feb. 3 that dropped 12 of his 13 charges, consolidating them into one.

Daniel Domin

A defendant who was facing 13 counts of felony stalking struck a plea deal and admitted his guilt to one count of stalking on Feb. 3 in Routt County Court.

The count of stalking to which Daniel Domin, 37, pleaded guilty involved eight victims. The other 12 counts of stalking listed the same names separately, but all of the victims are now named in the one consolidated count of stalking.

Domin was arrested July 13, during which time the Steamboat Springs Police Department confiscated 13 guns, including four AR-15s, seven handguns and two shotguns, as well as thousands of rounds of ammunition, although none of the weapons were used in any of the alleged crimes, according to the prosecution.

The police department worked alongside the FBI and the United States Secret Service following numerous alleged threats made against friends, family members, politicians and law enforcement.

Domin will appear in court for sentencing March 31. In the meantime, the probation department is conducting a pre-sentencing investigation.

The current proposal before the court would include three years of supervised probation with a deferred judgment and sentence, along with the standard terms and conditions applying. If recommended by the probation department, Domin would have to participate in in-patient treatment as a special condition.

He has the opportunity to apply for acceptance into the Recovery Court program as well. Additionally, all mandatory restraining orders would remain in place throughout his probation.

According to the police department, the investigation began when the U.S. Secret Service shared a report on June 23 about Domin allegedly threatening “a former high-ranking politician.”

Shortly afterward, on July 3, Steamboat police said they received a call from a concerned former friend of Domin, asking for a welfare check following what the friend said was increasingly manic behavior.

On July 7, local police said the Teller County Sheriff’s Office contacted them with information about Domin making “increasingly alarming threats” toward a friend.

Police said that within 24 hours of Domin’s arrest, he was taken to West Springs Health in Grand Junction for mental health assessment and treatment.

