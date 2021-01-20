Man sent to hospital after dog bite: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 19

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

8:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a resident in the 200 block of Blue Sage Circle who said checks they did not write had gone through their account. Officers are investigating the incident.

4:47 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about a vehicle parked in the middle of the road in Routt County Road 50 in Oak Creek. Deputies contacted the driver, who moved the car.

5:00 p.m. Deputies received a call from employees in a business in the 30000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat who said the gate to their business had been hit by a car and the lock on the gate was destroyed. Deputies are investigating.

6:30 p.m. Deputies received a call from a man in Oak Creek who said he tried to break up a fight between dogs and was bitten by one. The Oak Creek Fire Department transported the man to the UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, but his injuries were so severe he was later flown to a hospital on the Front Range.

7:51 p.m. Officers received a car about seven unmasked people in a vehicle in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

9:48 p.m. Officers received a call from employees at a bar in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle who said they tried to get a man who was intoxicated and causing a scene to leave. An employee told officers they were able to get him out the door and locked it behind him, but then he began banging on the windows. Officers made contact with the man, who said he stepped outside for fresh air and left his cell phone inside. Officers searched the business but did not find a cell phone matching his description.

10:45 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in a condo complex in the 2100 block of Aster Place who said she saw a dog walking around without tags and a leash. Animal control officers found the dog and were able to return it to its owner.

Total incidents: 42

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.