Man reports misplaced vehicle as stolen: The Record for Monday, Feb. 1

Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

2:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers said they received a call from a business owner in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue who said he saw a man sleeping outside his business. Officers found the man and asked him to leave.

8:17 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a water heater dumped on the side of the road on Routt County Road 45 in Steamboat Springs. Deputies located the water heater and attempted to investigate who it belonged to, but the serial number could not be traced back to a person.

9:57 a.m. Deputies received a report of a dog on the loose barking at children in the 400 block of Main Street in Yampa. Deputies could not locate the dog.

12:39 p.m. A man reported his vehicle as stolen from a parking lot at Central Park Drive. The man later called back to say he forgot where he parked the vehicle and was able to locate it.

6:28 p.m. Officers received a report from business employees in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue who said a customer was yelling at them and demanding a refund. Officers issued the customer a citation for harassment.

8:39 p.m. Officers received a report of someone dumping large bags of trash inside a recycling bin in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza. Officers were unable to locate the person.

Total incidents: 51

• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.