Man pulls BB gun on store employee: The Record for Sunday, Dec. 27

Sunday, Dec. 27

9:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about loud voices inside an apartment in the 1800 block of River Queen Lane.

9:55 a.m. Officers were called to a report of two dogs off their leashes in the 400 block of Storm Mountain Court. Officers issued the dog owner a warning.

11:25 a.m. Officers received a report of harassing phone calls being made to a resident in the 2000 block of Village Drive.

3:05 p.m. Officers were called to a dog at large at 11th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers were able to contact the dog’s owner, who picked the dog up.

3:16 p.m. Officers responded to a call from a vehicle owner who said their vehicle mirror was hit in a parking lot in the 37000 block of U.S. Highway 40. Officers are investigating the incident.

3:17 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver on Routt County Road 16 in Oak Creek.

3:53 p.m. A business employee and customer had a verbal dispute in a parking lot in the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The customer reached into his car and pulled out a gun, Steamboat Springs Police Department Lt. Evan Noble said. Officers tracked down the customer, who admitted to the incident but said the gun was a BB gun and he did not intend to hurt the employee. The man was arrested for menacing.

4:06 p.m. Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Hayden.

Total incidents: 36

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.