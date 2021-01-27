Man looked into woman’s window: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 26

Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

5:59 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a Steamboat resident who said they were being harassed in the 2000 block of Shield Drive.

9:34 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a driver on Colorado Highway 131 in Steamboat Springs who said a truck in front of her veered into her lane and almost caused a crash. Deputies were unable to locate the truck.

10:12 a.m. Officers responded to a call from a resident in the 300 block of Pine Street who was bitten by a dog.

12:44 p.m. Deputies received a report of a disturbance between roommates in the 100 block of Williams Street in Oak Creek.

1:36 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a man causing a scene inside a restaurant in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:38 p.m. Deputies received a call from a woman living in Clark who said a man parked his vehicle in front of her house, got out and looked into her windows. She opened the door, and the man ran away. Deputies searched the area but could not locate the man.

3:22 p.m. Deputies received a call from a man in the 50000 block of Moon Hill Drive who said his vehicle had been stolen. The man later discovered his friend had borrowed it without telling him.

3:24 p.m. Deputies received a call from a man in Clark who told deputies he found cross country ski tracks on his property. Deputies said they would keep an eye out for skiers trespassing on his property.

Total incidents: 45

• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.