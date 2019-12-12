Man killed trying to stop his own vehicle from rolling away near Kremmling

GRANBY — A Grand County man died Wednesday after attempting to stop his vehicle as it rolled away on the side of a road outside Kremmling.

The man was identified Thursday afternoon as 59-year-old Wynne Richards of Kremmling, according to the Grand County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled for noon on Friday, Dec. 13. A cause and manner of death will not be released until that time.

Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the incident at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Grand County Road 19, about 13 miles northwest of Kremmling.

Richards’ vehicle was traveling south near milepost 1 when he stopped on an embankment. He exited the vehicle to remove tire chains, but did not engage the parking brake or gear the standard transmission, according to State Patrol.

Richards attempted to get back into the vehicle and stop it as it began to roll down an embankment. He then ran in front of the still-moving vehicle in what troopers believed was another attempt to stop it.

The vehicle ran over the man and dragged him for a distance before veering off the right side of the road. He separated from the bottom of the vehicle and landed on the right side of the road.

The vehicle continued for several hundred feet before stopping with no visible damage near Colorado State Highway 134. A Grand County deputy found the vehicle and its driver dead at the scene.

Grand County Road 19 was briefly closed and alternating traffic was allowed during the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the State Patrol. Impairment was suspected as a factor, according to officials.