Man keys car while driver was sitting in it: The Record for Saturday, March 2

Saturday, March 2, 2019

12:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of someone possibly camping in their car at the Stockbridge Transit Center. Officers talked to the people.

7:49 a.m. Officers were called to a non-injury crash at Stone Lane and Hiawatha Court. In total, police responded to eight non-injury crashes and assisted one motorist on Saturday. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to four non-injury crashes and assisted five motorists.

9:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a woman who fell as she was brushing snow off the windshield of her car at Mount Werner Circle and Mount Werner Road. She slipped and fell, hitting her face on the ground.

11:29 a.m. A person reported a suspicious vehicle at Mount Werner Circle and Mount Werner Road. It was the fall victim's car, which had been left behind and parked in an odd way.

1:43 p.m. Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters were called to assist someone with a back injury at the airport in Hayden.

Recommended Stories For You

3:32 p.m. A person was sitting in their car in a garage near the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle when they saw someone keying the back of their car. The person got out to confront the man. The man told the person not to park so close to his car, shoved the person, then got in his car and drove away.

6:38 p.m. A woman believed a man knocking on the door of her condo in the 2200 block of Après Ski Way was sent by her ex-husband. That wasn't the case.

8:38 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of threats in the 200 block of North Grant Avenue in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.