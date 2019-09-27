Man injured after getting foot stuck in bike tire: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

11:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a man who was feeling ill at a restaurant in the 100 block of Trafalgar Drive.

1:31 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of trespassing at a business in the 2100 block of Resort Drive.

2:14 p.m. A caller notified officers of a suspicious incident in the 1800 block of Medicine Springs Drive.

3:28 p.m. Police received report of harassment from the 500 block of Buena Vista Court.

3:32 p.m. Someone allegedly stole the charging case to a set of Bluetooth headphones from a fitness center in t he 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers were called to investigate.

5:22 p.m. Police received a civil complaint from a hotel in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane.

6:02 p.m. Steamboat firefighters assisted a man who got his foot stuck in his bicycle tire as he was biking along the Yampa River Core Trail.

7:19 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of trespassing from the 14800 block of Routt County Road 16 near Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 43

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.