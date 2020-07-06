Man in ‘skimpy underwear’: The Record for Sunday, July 5

Sunday, July 5, 2020

12:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s office deputies discovered criminal mischief at the Combined Law Enforcement. Someone had spray-painted red hearts on boulders outside the building. Similar incidents popped up throughout Steamboat on Sunday.

2:05 a.m. Officers responded to a suspicious incident in the 3000 block of Village Drive. A person was reported as looking into cars in the parking lot of a condominium complex. Officers were unable to locate anyone at the scene.

7:18 a.m. Officers received a report of a bear scattering trash in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

9:25 a.m. A man seen talking to himself outside a business in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue was reported to officers. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

12:16 p.m. Officers received a report of a man in “red skimpy underwear” walking down the Yampa River Core Trail. The reporting party did not believe it to be a bathing suit. Officers were unable to locate the individual.

3:52 p.m. Officers responded to a dog locked in a hot car in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway. Officers issued a citation to the owner. Officers responded to two more incidents of dogs in hot cars throughout the day.

3:58 p.m. Officers were called about a man harassing patrons as they left a restaurant in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

4:33 p.m. Officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a possible wildland fire in the 1200 block of Bob Adams Drive. Juveniles were setting off fireworks in the area, and some of the grass caught fire. Officers were able to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived.

5:16 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft at a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. A person came in and requested to see a couple of items. They, then, ran out of the store with the items. The incident is under investigation.

Total incidents: 71

Steamboat officers had 52 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.