Man in serious condition after rollover on Rabbit Ears Pass

A man traveling along U.S. Highway 40 on Rabbit Ears Pass Tuesday, July 30 rolled his vehicle several times on the west side of the pass.

Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A man was airlifted to a level-one trauma center on the Front Range on Tuesday afternoon after rolling his vehicle several times along U.S. Highway 40 on Rabbit Ears Pass.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, experienced serious injuries, according to Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, which responded to the scene just after noon near mile marker 147 on the west side of the pass.

The man’s vehicle left the road and rolled several times, according to officials, at which point the man was ejected and pinned under the vehicle.

Bystanders were able to free the man before emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Steamboat firefighters found the driver unconscious and immediately administered advanced life support emergency care. The man was then transported to one of two ambulances at the scene.

A man traveling along U.S. Highway 40 on Rabbit Ears Pass on Tuesday, July 30, rolled his vehicle several times and was airlifted to a trauma center on the Front Range with serious injuries.

Courtesy

Due to the severity of the man’s injuries, a medical helicopter was requested at the scene and landed on U.S. 40. The highway was closed in both directions for about an hour.

The Colorado State Patrol and Routt County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.