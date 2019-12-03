Man hired to patrol for trespassers: The Record for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

10:13 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 23000 block of Schussmark Trail near Stagecoach Reservoir. A resident had hired a man to patrol the property around the resident’s house for trespassers. A neighbor called law enforcement to see if this was legal. According to deputies, it is.

4:10 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of criminal mischief from Steamboat Resort. Someone allegedly punched the fender of a display vehicle in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle, causing damage.

4:51 p.m. Police were called to mediate an argument between a father and his adult son in the 3400 block of Sunburst Court.

6:20 p.m. Police were called to check on a man seen walking into traffic and seemingly running from danger at Third Street and Fish Creek Falls Road. Officers were unable to locate the man.

8:19 p.m. Deputies assisted Hayden Police Department officers with a disturbance at a brewery in the 100 block of East Jefferson Avenue in Hayden. Officers eventually arrested the man who caused the disturbance after he tried to drive away. He was charged with driving under the influence, harassment, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

10:13 p.m. Police were called to mediate an argument between the same father and his adult son from a previous call. Officers arrested the son on suspicion of violating both a bond and a protection order.

11:14 p.m. Police received a report of a vehicle swerving on the road and running multiple stop signs near Walton Creek Road and Columbine Drive. Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI, disregarding a stop sign and weaving.

Total incidents: 69

Steamboat officers had 41 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

