Man fractures leg while hiking: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

1:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:56 a.m. Police responded to a disturbance at a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.

8:55 a.m. A theft was reported at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:50 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of criminal mischief at a residence in the 200 block of Arthur Avenue in Oak Creek.

12:30 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers assisted a man who reportedly had a compound fractured on his leg while crossing a creek near Gilpin Lake in Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area.

12:59 p.m. Officers responded to a crash with unknown injuries in the 2900 block of Elk River Road.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

1:02 p.m. Deputies responded to another crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 141 along U.S. Highway 40.

1:56 p.m. Police were called about a fight at Lincoln Avenue and Fourth Street.

7:19 p.m. Police responded to a drunken pedestrian who reportedly was stumbling along the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

10:27 p.m. Police responded to bear that was reportedly was in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.

10:39 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 2200 block of Elk River Road.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.