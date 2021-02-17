Man flips off building: The Record for Tuesday, Feb. 16

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

1:52 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a resident in the 200 block of West Oak Street in Oak Creek who said they heard a car door slam and saw three people who they believed were attempting to break into the car. Deputies investigated the scene and saw no evidence that anyone tried to break into the car.

9:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a man working in the 2800 block of Village Drive who had his cell phone stolen at work. Officers are investigating.

11:35 a.m. Officers received a report from a resident in the 22000 block of Whitewood Drive who said he had several mail packages stolen from his porch.

2:56 p.m. Officers received a report about a man flipping off a building at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Shield Drive.

4:11 p.m. Officers received a call from Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. employees who said a man in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way was refusing to wear a mask. When employees asked the man to put a mask on, he refused to do so, so employees called police. The man gave police a fake name, as he had outstanding arrest warrants. Officers discovered the man gave a fake name and arrested him.

11:54 p.m. A man in the 30000 block of Barber Trail Lane told deputies he heard a neighbor’s door be forced open and was worried someone was attempting to break in. Deputies investigated and did not see anyone attempting to break in.

Total incidents: 37

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.