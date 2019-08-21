Man falls off three-story building: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019

9:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters took a construction worker to the hospital after he fell from a three-story building in the 3200 block of Snowflake Circle. He survived the fall.

9:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a disturbance at Indian Trails and Lincoln Avenue. Two men from the same vehicle had been fighting as the car was traveling down the road. The vehicle pulled over, and the two men got into a fistfight. Officers mediated the situation.

9:54 a.m. Two people were camping along the Yampa River in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers told them they could not camp there.

10:18 a.m. A woman called police about a suspicious incident in the 1400 block of Morgan Court. She saw a group of people open an electrical box and did not think they were authorized to do so. Officers spoke with the people, who were in fact employees of an electric company hired to do work on the box.

10:36 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious person at Fifth and Yampa streets. A man was yelling at someone over the phone and referencing the use of a gun.

3:02 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a theft in the 27000 block of Whitecotton Lane.

5:16 p.m. A man reportedly was physically abusing his dog at Whistler and Walton Creek roads. The caller saw the man throw the dog on the ground and jerk on its leash. Officers were unable to find the dog or its owner.

11:16 p.m. Residents in the 2000 block of Elk River Road had some unwanted guests staying at their house who refused to leave. After a heated argument, the guests finally left, but the residents notified police of the situation in case they came back.

Total incidents: 41

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

