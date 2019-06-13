Man faints after father breaks leg: The Record for Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

1:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a disturbance at a hotel in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue. Four men staying there were playing loud music and smoking inside their rooms. Officers issued them a warning for violating the noise ordinance.

7:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a man who broke his leg while moving an air conditioning unit at a business in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive.

8:21 p.m. More Steamboat firefighters responded to the same address to assist the man’s son, who fainted after seeing his father’s broken leg.

9:34 a.m. A woman reported a theft to officers, involving some children who appeared to be stealing a bike from her neighbor’s porch in the 1600 block of Red Hawk Court. The children turned out to be members of a family who recently moved in.

1:34 p.m. A male patient at a clinic in the 500 block of Anglers Drive got upset with a nurse over some confusion with tests the nurse needed to perform. He backed the nurse into a corner in his rage and staff reported the incident to police. The man eventually left the clinic without harming anyone.

3:38 p.m. Officers were called about a man panhandling for fuel at a gas station in the 10 block of Anglers Drive. Employees wanted police to evict the man from the property. He left the area before officers arrived.

3:42 p.m. Officers were called about a bear that got into a vehicle in the 2500 block of Ski Trail Lane. The animal was last seen running into some nearby woods.

3:58 p.m. A man allegedly had been sleeping in an alley in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue for the past few days. A caller saw the man rolling up his sleeping bag and notified police. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

6:24 p.m. The owners of a home noticed a bear trying to break into the house in the 2500 block of Longthong Road. They notified police but were able to scare the bear away on their own.

7:24 p.m. Officers were called about a bear that entered the lobby of a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way. Security guards were able to scare the bear away.

10:21 p.m. Police responded to a report of a man yelling at a bartender at a business in the 1800 block of Elk River Plaza.

11:26 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a drunken pedestrian in the 100 block of South Sixth Street in Hayden. Deputies helped to bring some of the man’s personal belongings to the hospital in Steamboat where he was taken for detox.

Total incidents: 64

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

