Local man dies after single-vehicle rollover crash in Steamboat

A single-vehicle crash occurred at around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the northeast corner of the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Central Park Drive. (Photo by Bryce Martin)



A 43-year-old Steamboat Springs man was pronounced dead Wednesday night at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash at the northeast corner of the intersection at Pine Grove Road and Central Park Drive.

Steamboat Springs Police Department Cmdr. Jerry Stabile said an officer was driving down Central Park Drive when he saw a vehicle that had rolled at around 8 p.m. The vehicle had rolled but came to rest on its tires. Officers dispatched Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, which responded to the scene and transported the man to the hospital, where he later died.

Stabile said the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to Stabile, witnesses at the scene told officers the man was driving too fast, lost control of the vehicle and drove onto the shoulder, where his vehicle rolled.

Officers, along with Colorado State Patrol, are investigating the crash.

Steamboat Springs Police Chief Cory Christensen said he believes this incident to be the first traffic fatality within Steamboat city limits since he began as chief six years ago.

The man’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

“We would like to let the family know that our thoughts are with them during this very difficult time,” Stabile said.

