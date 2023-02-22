Man dies at Steamboat Resort Wednesday
A male skier died at Steamboat Resort on Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to the communications team at Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.
Ski patrol responded to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Law enforcement arrived at slope maintenance, an area at the top of Burgess Creek Road, at 12:39 p.m. to meet ski patrol, according to Aaron Arsenault, a sergeant with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials at the resort and with the sheriff’s office could not confirm how he died, but the man, believed to be in his 80s, was wearing a helmet.
