Man dies after being shot by stepson while camping in Buff Pass area Saturday night

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The shooting death of a 57-year-old man is currently under investigation by the Routt County Sheriff’s Office following an incident that occurred in the Buffalo Pass area Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a call that a 14-year-old male had shot his stepfather with a 0.22 rifle at around 8:15 p.m. The man was flown from the scene to a medical facility in Loveland and later died, according to Sheriff Garrett Wiggins.

Nearby campers reported to law enforcement that the mother and stepfather had been arguing all afternoon and appeared to have been drinking. Those campers also reported witnessing what appeared to be a struggle between the man and woman.

According to law enforcement reports, the mom wanted to leave the campsite with her son and go to Steamboat Springs. She went into the tent to retrieve her computer when a fight ensued.

The stepfather ended up pushing his wife down and getting on top of her, Wiggins said. The stepson saw his mother in a fetal position with the stepfather on top of her and yelled for him to get off of her.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The stepfather refused, Wiggins said, and the son retrieved a 0.22-caliber rifle from a vehicle and fired a warning shot. When the fighting continued, the stepson shot his stepfather in the back. Wiggins said the stepson then called 911.

The family is from outside of the Routt County area, and names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Wiggins said the case is currently under investigation, and no charges have been filed. An autopsy on the deceased was being performed today.

To reach Lisa Schlichtman, call 970-871-4221, email lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @lschlichtman.