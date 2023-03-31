Man dies after being shot by Craig police Friday

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting by police in Moffat County after a man with warrants allegedly brandished a firearm while trying to flee on Friday, March 31.

According to the Craig Police Department, at about 8:58 a.m. Friday, Craig police officers and the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office tried to catch up with the man outside the Cool Water Grille at 337 W. Victory Way.

According to police, the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant and ran from the officers when they tried to contact him.

According to the police department, officers chased the subject, he displayed a firearm and police shot him. The subject was taken to Memorial Regional Health, where he was later pronounced dead. Police reported that a firearm was recovered at the scene.

According to Memorial Regional Health, EMS responded to the scene Friday morning and took the man to the hospital emergency department, where he was declared deceased.

MRH also noted that crisis and safety advocates were engaged, and crisis advocacy, counseling and support are available through Open Heart Advocates, who can be contacted at 970-824-2400.

No other community members or officers were injured in the shooting, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the police department, which did not release the man’s name.

In accordance with Colorado law, the 14th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is the lead investigative agency for this shooting and is being assisted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is ongoing.