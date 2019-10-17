Man crashes car into a tree: The Record for Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

3:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a truck that drove off the road into a ditch at mile marker 12 along Routt County Road 33. The caller said the vehicle appeared to be totaled, with debris scattered around the truck and all of its windows shattered.

4:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a disturbance at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. Employees there heard people arguing inside one of the guest rooms. Officers knocked on the door of the room but no one answered.

7:28 a.m. Police responded to a report of a large bear getting into trash at Steamboat Boulevard and Fish Creek Falls Road. Officers shot it with a less-lethal round to scare the animal away.

8:36 a.m. Officers scared away the same bear as the previous call after it was seen scrounging for trash in the 100 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

8:36 a.m. Police are investigating the alleged theft of some tools from a towing business in the 1300 block of 13th Street. Officers would not disclose the value of the items stolen but said it was “extensive.”

1:44 p.m. Police investigated a report of criminal mischief at a lodge in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway. It appears someone damaged one of the lodge’s windows with a rock.

4:10 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a theft at a gas station in the 16000 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Yampa.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

4:20 p.m. Police received a report of a stolen car from the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. The owner of the vehicle had called a towing company to take his car to a repair shop, but it never arrived at the shop. It turned out the car was not stolen. The towing company took it to the wrong shop.

6:35 p.m. Police pulled over a vehicle with broken taillights at Hilltop Parkway and South Lincoln Avenue. A man was arrested for driving with a revoked license.

6:24 p.m. A man drove his truck into a tree at Elk Lane and Country Green Road. After a medical evaluation, Colorado State Patrol Troopers arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.

Total incidents: 41

Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.