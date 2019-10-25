Man claims someone stole his groceries after pushing him out of a vehicle: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

1:23 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers assisted a motorist at a hotel in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive.

12:22 p.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious incident at a medical business in the 900 block of Central Park Drive.

1:43 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident at a residence in the 26700 block of El Dorado Drive in Clark. A woman there found a bottle of her prescription medications in her yard and suspected someone broke into her home to steal it.

5:08 p.m. A woman called 911 and said someone ran over her boyfriend’s foot in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. The boyfriend did not want to disclose much information about the incident to deputies, but claimed he was pushed out of a truck after the driver hit a deer. He said the driver, whom he did not identify, drove away with his groceries.

5:11 p.m. A woman called deputies suspecting someone was in her yard in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Phippsburg. They investigated the area but found no one.

6:52 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of a man went missing from a residence in the 27500 block of Routt County Road 64 near Clark. His family found him soon after.

10:58 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 1300 block of Indian Trails.

Total incidents: 35

Steamboat officers had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.