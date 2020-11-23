Man charged with 2 felonies after alleged break-in

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 35-year-old man in Steamboat Springs on suspicion of second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor theft.

On Saturday, a sheriff’s office deputy was dispatched to an area of unincorporated Routt County, where a man sleeping in his car told the dispatch operator someone tried to break into his vehicle while he was sleeping in it, according to an affidavit from the 14th District Court.

The man sleeping in the car gave the deputy a description of the man and told her the man left traveling north on Routt County Road 14. A sergeant and two deputies canvassed the area and saw a cyclist that matched the description given and identified him as Christian Timmerman.

The deputy who originally made contact turned his emergency lights and sirens on, and Timmerman fell off his bicycle. As he was falling, the deputy observed a prescription pill bottle and tool set that fell out of Timmerman’s pocket, the affidavit states.

When questioned by the deputy, Timmerman said he knocked on the car window to ensure the man inside the car was not dead. The deputy then patted Timmerman down for weapons and found several tools, the affidavit states.

Timmerman told the deputy he was riding his bicycle to work and carrying the tools because he works in construction. The sergeant on duty collected the prescription bottle and observed it did not have Timmerman’s name on it. The medication inside was Clonazepan.

When asked who the prescription belonged to, Timmerman told deputies it was his, but he stored it in a different bottle because he did not like taking his medication.

After a series of questions about other items found in his pockets, Timmerman told deputies he wanted an attorney, and they stopped asking him questions, the affidavit states.

The sergeant conducted a “drive by” with the victim, who told the sergeant Timmerman was not the person who tried to break into his vehicle. Deputies then went back to look at the building they saw Timmerman riding his bicycle in front of and saw a broken window as well as footprints and bicycle tire tracks that matched those of Timmerman’s shoes and bicycle.

Deputies contacted the caretaker of the building, who identified items deputies removed from Timmerman’s pockets as items stolen from the building.

Timmerman was taken into custody and given a medical evaluation due to possible impairment. After being discharged from the hospital, deputies transported Timmerman to Routt County Jail.

