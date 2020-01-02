Man bitten by his own dog: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

12:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken pedestrian stumbling across the street at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

1:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a fireworks complaint from Fathom Drive and Anchor Way.

9:42 a.m. Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 51A near Hayden.

11:06 a.m. Officers were called about a man who was bitten by his own dog multiple times in the 2800 block of Timber Lane. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

1:17 p.m. Police were called to assist an unconscious person at a restaurant in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.

7:40 p.m. Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 38 along Colorado Highway 131 near Yampa.

11:20 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding a man operating a skid-steer to clear snow at Larimer Street and Diagon Alley. Officers told the man to wait until a more reasonable hour to plow.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.