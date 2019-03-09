Man bitten by his own dog: The Record for Friday, March 8, 2019

Friday, March 8, 2019

1:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about an intoxicated man standing in the middle of the road at Yampa and Seventh streets. Officers gave him a courtesy ride home.

7:43 a.m. A resident in the 1300 block of Indian Trails called officers about a stray cat caught in an animal trap. That neighborhood has had issues with feral cats roaming the area, according to officers.

9:34 a.m. A business owner in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue requested that officers conduct extra patrols in the area because he has seen suspicious activity in the alley behind his business.

10:53 a.m. Officers were called about a road rage incident that escalated into an altercation between two drivers at Walton Pond Circle and Weiss Circle. Officers arrived on scene and mediated the argument.

11:53 a.m. Officers were called about the reported theft of a jacket from a medical clinic in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

12:04 p.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a reported theft at a hot springs in the 44200 block of Routt County Road 36.

2:47 p.m. Officers were called about a report of a vehicle that had been vandalized in the parking lot of a school in the 10 block of East Maple Street.

2:56 p.m. Deputies were called about a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 4 along Routt County Road 27 in Oak Creek.

3:55 p.m. The resident of a condominium complex in the 1500 block of Kinnikinnick Lane called officers to report that someone stole his skis.

8:53 p.m. A resident in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza called officers about a disturbance in a nearby house. The resident thought their neighbors were fighting.

11:48 p.m. A man sought medical treatment after being bitten by his own dog, a pit bull mix. Officers later arrested him on suspicion of cruelty to animals.

Total incidents: 47

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.