Man pushes cyclists off bike: The Record for Sunday, June 7

Sunday, June 7, 2020

1:58 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a prowler in the 400 block of E. Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

2:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a a noise complaint in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way. Police made contact with a group of people having a party. They agreed to turn the volume down.

7:01 a.m. Officers responded to a report about a bear in the area of an overflowing dumpster in the 2600 block of Burgess Creek Road.

Support Local Journalism Donate



8:37 a.m. Police responded to a call about a mother bear and several cubs in a dumpster in the 2700 block of Village Drive. The bears were shooed off and ran up a tree.

10:27 a.m. Police responded to a report about a bear cub that might be caught in a dumpster in the 2700 block of Village Drive. Officers lifted the lid, and the cub was able to climb out.

10:40 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 20000 block of Cinch Trail.

11:19 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person outside the police department. The person appeared agitated. Police offered help, but the person eventually left on their own.

1:50 p.m. Police responded to a call about harassing text messages from an unknown sender in the 200 block of Locust Court. The texts had been going on for months.

3:10 p.m. Officers received a report about a moose and her calf near Casey’s Pond. The caller was concerned people were stopping to look at the pair.

3:20 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a call about an injured bicyclist mid-mountain at Steamboat Resort.

8:16 p.m. Police responded to a call about a disturbance at a restaurant in the 700 block of Yampa Street. An intoxicated man was asked to leave and became upset. Officers made contact, and the man walked away.

8:46 p.m. Officers responded to a report about a fight outside a store in the 600 block of Lincoln Ave. It was the same man who caused a disturbance nearby on Yampa Street. The man confronted a bicyclist and pushed the biker off the bike. The bike was damaged, and the man was issued a summons for assault and criminal mischief.

10:31 p.m. Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person on the Mustang Run public bus. A family member picked the person up and took them home.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.