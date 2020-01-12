Man arrested for leaving accident scene: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 11

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020

12:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a noise complaint in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive. Officers had been to the residence once before over loud noise coming from a party and issued a citation.

2:57 a.m. Officers responded to a report of trespass at a hospital in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive. A man was hanging around a closed portion of the building and was told to leave.

8:46 a.m. Officers received a report of a camera stolen from a room in a condominium complex in the 2500 block of Daybreak Court. The incident is still under investigation.

9:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 41700 block of Routt County Road 38A.

10:41 a.m. Officers were called to a motor vehicle hit and run in the 1700 block of Ranch Road. A car had been hit the night before.

1:51 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a car all over the road in the area of Walton Creek Road and Eagleridge Drive. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

3:06 p.m. Officers were called to a noninjury motor vehicle crash in the 3200 block of Laurel Lane. There was an incident between the two drivers, and one ended up leaving the scene. The man who left was arrested and charged with speeding, leaving an accident and failing to notify police.

4:29 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an animal complaint at a golf course in the 34800 block of U.S. Highway 40.

7:55 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies and Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a search near Buffalo Pass.

9:30 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of abdominal pain in the 200 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.