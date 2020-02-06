Man arrested for DUI, speeding more than 20 mph over limit: The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

12:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop at Village Drive and Meadow Lane. They arrested the driver on suspicion of speeding more than 20 mph over the limits, driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI per se, reckless driving, vehicular eluding and running a stop sign.

1:05 a.m. Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle outside a hotel in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

10:51 a.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called about a group of snowmobilers that went missing in the Buffalo Pass area. The snowmobilers eventually returned to their vehicles unharmed.

11:42 a.m. Police received a report of harassment from a law firm in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:11 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a man who reportedly lost consciousness and stopped breathing at a lodge in the 1800 block of Medicine Springs Drive. The man regained consciousness and was breathing by the time medics arrived.

3:40 p.m. Police received a report of fraud from the 1100 block of Soda Ridge Way.

10:54 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious person in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Phippsburg.

Total incidents: 42

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers received one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.