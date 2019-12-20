Man arrested for allegedly obstructing peace officer: The Record for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

11:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a theft from the 2300 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

12:21 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious person at a business in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

12:26 p.m. Officers arrested a man on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving and failing to obey a lawful order.

1:22 p.m. Police investigated the report of a theft at a townhome in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane.

3:21 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a vehicle complaint from mile marker 6 along Routt County Road 129. They arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI per se, driving under restraint, having an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle and reckless endangerment.

4:16 p.m. Deputies were called about a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 55 along Colorado Highway 131 near Oak Creek.

6:23 p.m. Deputies received a report of an illegal burn near the Treehouse Bridge along Mount Werner Road.

6:40 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident in the 500 block of Laurel Street.

8:02 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.

10:01 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle near Emerald Park.

10:56 p.m. Police received a report of a drunken pedestrian outside a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.