Man arrested for allegedly forging medical prescriptions: The Record for Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious incident near the 2200 block of Val D’Isere Circle. A resident saw a strange light and heard a concerning noise coming from a neighboring lot. Officers determined the light and noise was from a gas heater installed at a nearby construction site.
8:20 a.m. A caller complained to officers about construction workers blocking traffic in the 1600 block of Cornice Court.
2:07 p.m. Police were called about two people who appeared to be smoking marijuana while driving in the 1600 block of Anglers Drive. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
4:24 p.m. Officers checked on a drunken man near the Howelsen Hill Lodge. He was taken to the hospital for detox.
3:44 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a suspicious incident at mile marker 6 along Routt County Road 25 near Oak Creek.
5:30 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 101 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.
5:43 p.m. Police arrested a man suspected of forging medical prescriptions for controlled substances at a drug store in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
6:06 p.m. A caller notified police of a potentially intoxicated driver after watching a woman swerve off the road in the 1400 block of Conestoga Circle. Officers pulled over the woman and arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence and careless driving.
5:27 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
Total incidents: 44
- Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
