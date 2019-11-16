Man arrested for allegedly forging medical prescriptions: The Record for Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

1:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious incident near the 2200 block of Val D’Isere Circle. A resident saw a strange light and heard a concerning noise coming from a neighboring lot. Officers determined the light and noise was from a gas heater installed at a nearby construction site.

8:20 a.m. A caller complained to officers about construction workers blocking traffic in the 1600 block of Cornice Court.

2:07 p.m. Police were called about two people who appeared to be smoking marijuana while driving in the 1600 block of Anglers Drive. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

4:24 p.m. Officers checked on a drunken man near the Howelsen Hill Lodge. He was taken to the hospital for detox.

3:44 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a suspicious incident at mile marker 6 along Routt County Road 25 near Oak Creek.

5:30 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 101 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

5:43 p.m. Police arrested a man suspected of forging medical prescriptions for controlled substances at a drug store in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

6:06 p.m. A caller notified police of a potentially intoxicated driver after watching a woman swerve off the road in the 1400 block of Conestoga Circle. Officers pulled over the woman and arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence and careless driving.

5:27 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.