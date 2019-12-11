Man arrested for allegedly breaking into downtown business: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

6:59 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of devious activity at a business in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. Employees there found a man who allegedly broke into the building and damaged several items. Officers arrested him on suspicion of third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating a protection order and violating parole.

11:15 a.m. Officers investigated a report of criminal mischief involving some damage to a walk-in cooler at a restaurant in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:01 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of harassment from a ranch in the 73900 block of Routt County Road 129.

4:14 p.m. Police were called about a woman trying to get her belongings from an upset boyfriend at a hotel in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.

4:24 p.m. Police were called about a woman soliciting money from several downtown businesses. The woman reportedly said she was trying to raise money for Yampa Valley Gives Day but also asked employees to give her money for personal gain.

4:55 p.m. Deputies assisted a vehicle that slid off the road at mile marker 8 along Routt County Road 14. No one was injured, but the incident closed both lanes for about 30 minutes.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.